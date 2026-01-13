WEDNESDAY: City Council committee to hear the state of Seattle Public Library

The next City Council committee to have its first meeting of the new year is the Libraries, Education, and Neighborhoods Committee, meeting at 9:30 am tomorrow (Wednesday). Its main agenda item is an overview of the Seattle Public Library; during this week’s council briefing meeting, the committee’s chair, Councilmember Maritza Rivera, said this is an opportune time as the 2019 Library Levy is about due for its renewal/”refresh.” The slide deck for the briefing can be previewed here; you can find out how to attend/watch/comment at the meeting via info in the agenda.