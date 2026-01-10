VIDEO: WSHS hosts nation’s #1 boys-basketball player in sold-out home game

National #1 basketball prospect Tyran Stokes

Story and photos by Jason Grotelueschen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

“Welcome to the show!”

That enthusiastic greeting from a fellow standing-room-only sideline spectator summed up the high-energy environment in the West Seattle High School gym on Friday night, as the boys’ basketball squad hosted defending 3A state champion Rainier Beach.

The excitement was focused on Rainier Beach senior Tyran Stokes, the top-ranked high school basketball recruit in the country, who along with freshman phenom JJ Crawford — son of Seattle basketball legend Jamal Crawford, who also serves as an assistant coach for Rainier Beach — powered the visiting Vikings to a 101-54 win over the Wildcats. Rainer Beach is ranked as one of the top 2 teams in Washington state, and in the top 30 nationally.

Stokes put on a show with 30 points — many of them coming on high-flying dunks — and Crawford added 21 points. WSHS was led by senior Sully Pond with 14 points.

Here’s a highlight-worthy alley-oop pass and slam dunk from Crawford to Stokes that drew a particularly loud roar from the crowd:

We arrived at the game midway through the 3rd quarter (after covering the Sealth girls’ basketball home game and “Regina Rogers-Wright Day” ceremony), at which point Rainer Beach had built a comfortable lead. However, we were told by the staff at the scoring table that the Wildcats made it a hard-fought low-scoring affair early in the game, with strong support from the home-gym crowd, before the Vikings’ star power took full control.

WSHS principal Brian Vance told us that the gym’s capacity is approximately 1,500, and it was filled to the brim on Friday night (which we’re told is a common spectacle for Rainier Beach’s games this season), with tickets sold in advance:

Stokes transferred to Rainier Beach in November from Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, to join a perennially strong Vikings squad that’s been coached by Michael Bethea for more than 30 years. Stokes is generally regarded to be projected #1 pick in the 2027 NBA draft, and for 2026 has reportedly narrowed his prospective colleges to Kansas, Kentucky (he was born in Louisville) and Oregon.

Rainier Beach freshman JJ Crawford (#11) has rightfully drawn his fair share of attention as well:

After the final whistle as the crowd cleared, we spotted Seattle District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka (who, like us, started the evening at Sealth IHS before hustling cross-town, and was still wearing his Regina Rogers-Wright pin) and his council colleague Eddie Lin who represents the Rainier Beach neighborhood:

West Seattle, led by head coach Rick Ticeson who took the varsity reins this season after leading the school’s freshman team for several years, is now 3-7 for the season, and plays on the road tonight (Saturday January 10th) at Silas High School (Tacoma) at 7:30 pm.

Rainier Beach plays at Bishop Blanchet on Monday January 12th at 7:30 pm.