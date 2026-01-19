VIDEO: ‘Shared streets’ and what else is on the road ahead for SDOT’s safety aspirations, as told to City Council committee

As previewed here, the newly expanded-in-scope committee chaired by District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka got a general SDOT update during its first meeting of the year. The department’s new director Angela Brady was there for the meeeting of the Transportation, Waterfront, and Seattle Center Committee, but mostly to introduce chief transportation-safety officer Venu Nemani, who led most of the briefing. As shown in the slide deck presented during the meeting, 25 people were killed on Seattle streets last year, mostly people on foot:

In an attempt to reduce that, SDOT has continued expanding a variety of tactics:

It’s added “no right turn on red” signage in more than 800 places, with fewer than 200 left to add, and is planning more “enhanced crossings” with marked crosswalks:

Speed cameras are still in the study mode, so don’t expect to see those soon.

Also of note, the potential implementation of “shared streets,” which sound somewhat like Healthy Streets:

The presentation mentioned only one West Seattle-specific project, the plan to convert the outside downhill lane on Highland Park Way to a bike/foot path, described as in design this year:

(The project website hasn’t been updated since spring.) No votes at this meeting; it was just a briefing, but a window into where SDOT is focused right now.