VIDEO: County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda takes on the feds in re-election-campaign kickoff speech

(WSB photos, video by Tracy Record)

“We must not capitulate. We must not conform. We must not pre-emptively comply … I have never backed down from a fight.”

Those declarations about federal actions came toward the end of District 8 King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda‘s campaign-kickoff speech tonight at the new White Center Hub event space.

What began as a relatively amiable speech by Mosqueda with her six-year-old daughter Camila at her side – noting Camila is “crushing kindergarten” – and an opening list of accomplishments, she built to a crescendo after referring to the shootings involving ICE agents this week in Minneapolis and Portland. Here’s the heart of her speech, after a list of acknowledgments aimed at high-profile supporters and donors – six minutes in is where she talks about the ICE shootings and crackdowns:

“They’re coming for us because we’re effective .. they think we’ll turn on each other, but we won’t take the bait,” she vowed. Before she spoke, introductory speakers were introduced by Aaron Garcia, executive director of the White Center Community Development Association, which led the building of the Hub. These speeches included one on video by U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal in D.C.

Elected officials past and present who were announced in attendance included state legislators and local leaders from jurisdictions north and south of Seattle as well as Joy Hollingsworth and Dionne Foster from the Seattle City Council, on which Mosqueda served before moving to the county council. Her job is back on the ballot after three years rather than four years because voters approved changing the county charter so that offices like this are now on the ballot in even years. So far no one else has registered a campaign for the position. Tonight’s event was announced as having a $30,000 fundraising goal.