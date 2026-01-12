TRAFFIC ALERT: King County Sheriff’s Office pursuit ends with crash at 16th/Elmgrove

10:25 PM: A three-car crash at 16th/Elmgrove is reported to be the result of a King County Sheriff’s Office pursuit following a robbery somewhere in KCSO jurisdiction. A search for at least one suspect is under way, and Seattle Police are being asked to help with a wider search area. Updates to come.

10:30 PM: According to the SFD medical dispatch for the crash scene, one of the vehicles is “on its side.” The vehicle originally being pursued was described as a “black Subaru.”

10:38 PM: Added photos sent by John (thank you!). According to ongoing radio communication, at least one person is already in custody (but they’re still looking for at least one other). A K-9 team is involved with the search.