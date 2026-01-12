West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC ALERT: King County Sheriff’s Office pursuit ends with crash at 16th/Elmgrove

January 12, 2026 10:25 pm
7 COMMENTS
10:25 PM: A three-car crash at 16th/Elmgrove is reported to be the result of a King County Sheriff’s Office pursuit following a robbery somewhere in KCSO jurisdiction. A search for at least one suspect is under way, and Seattle Police are being asked to help with a wider search area. Updates to come.

10:30 PM: According to the SFD medical dispatch for the crash scene, one of the vehicles is “on its side.” The vehicle originally being pursued was described as a “black Subaru.”

10:38 PM: Added photos sent by John (thank you!). According to ongoing radio communication, at least one person is already in custody (but they’re still looking for at least one other). A K-9 team is involved with the search.

7 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT: King County Sheriff's Office pursuit ends with crash at 16th/Elmgrove"

  • L January 12, 2026 (10:29 pm)
    Reply

    The chase definitely went by my house It was wild, I hope everyone is ok 

  • Erika January 12, 2026 (10:30 pm)
    Reply

    I’m thinking it was bad. I’m a block away and heard the collision. I had started to fall asleep and it woke me up. A lot of sirens now.

  • JF January 12, 2026 (10:32 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you! Was wondering what all the sirens were about. 

  • mem January 12, 2026 (10:35 pm)
    Reply

    Plenty of sirens! Thx for letting us know what was happening.

  • Neighbor January 12, 2026 (10:42 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you for keeping us updated. 

  • Jason January 12, 2026 (10:43 pm)
    Reply

    Ah, that’s what all this chaos is outside. I’m at 16th & Holden and the sirens are going off. That’s just a few blocks, surprised I didn’t hear the crash. Hope everyone is ok and thanks for the updates, as always!

  • JW January 12, 2026 (10:44 pm)
    Reply

    Thanks for the updates! I live on 13th between Holden and Kenyon, and can hear squad cars & sirens going around the block. Making sure my doors are locked!

