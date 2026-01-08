TODAY, TONIGHT: West Seattle, White Center demonstrations over ICE agent killing Minnesota woman

12:38 PM: Two days after an ICE agent shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis, demonstrations are happening across the nation, and we’ve just learned of two planned in this area tonight. Here’s the announcement sent to us:

West Seattle Indivisible is hosting a gathering tonight (Thursday 1/8) at 7 pm at Alki Beach/Statue of Liberty, a candlelight vigil and protest of the ICE murder of Renee Good in Minneapolis. We cannot allow this outrageous tyranny to continue and we must show up to stand against these egregious abuses of power. There is also a protest [in] White Center from 5-6 pm at the corner of Roxbury & Delridge.

The Minnesota incident is under investigation. According to local coverage – which includes bystander video of the incident – today’s developments include the disclosure that the agent who killed the woman had been injured last year when he was dragged by a driver.

12:52 PM: We’ve also just learned that some local activists plan to join daily protester Marjorie at 35th and Edmunds 3 pm-3:30 pm today on the same topic.