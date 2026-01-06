The one type of crime that didn’t happen in West Seattle in 2025

At several community meetings during the year, we reported on Seattle Police reps sharing ongoing stats, including noting that the year’s murder rate in the Southwest Precinct remained at zero. While working on a forthcoming followup checking on some of last year’s notable court cases, we realized that the year had ended with that number still at zero, according to the SPD data dashboard and WSB archives. Per the data dashboard, SPD investigated 31 homicides in 2025 (down from 53 a year earlier) – 11 in the North Precinct, 8 in the South Precinct, 7 in the West Precinct, 5 in the East Precinct, and 0 in the Southwest Precinct (West Seattle and South Park). This is particularly notable because the previous years were higher than usual in West Seattle – we noted 7 in 2024, 6 in 2023.