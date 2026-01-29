‘Stand Together Seattle’ and 4 other actions announced by Mayor Wilson to address ‘increased federal immigration-enforcement activity’

Last night, we reported on Seattle Public Schools updating policies regarding immigration enforcement. Today, we’re hearing the City of Seattle is doing – here’s what the mayor’s office sent:

Mayor Katie B. Wilson today announced an initial set of actions to protect city residents in the face of increased federal immigration enforcement activity. While the City currently has no information indicating a surge of ICE and CBP activity, there has been increased activity over the last year, and appropriate preparation is critical given the unpredictable, chaotic, and violent behavior of the federal government. Successfully protecting our community from federal agents will require bold leadership by elected officials, close coordination between different government bodies, and extensive community organizing.

“Whoever you are, and wherever you come from: if Seattle is your home, then this is your city,” said Mayor Katie B. Wilson. “And it’s our responsibility as city leaders to move quickly and get organized so we can keep people safe. That is why I am taking immediate steps today to bar federal agents from using city property for federal civil immigration enforcement activity, update SPD protocols, and support trusted community partners to aid the community response, which is our most powerful tool.”

“I understand the concern and anxiety in the community, and I want to make sure everyone knows that the police are here to keep you safe, regardless of your immigration status,” said Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes. “The City of Seattle is a welcoming city, and my officers will continue to abide by all laws and regulations that prohibit our participation in immigration enforcement. While we have no authority over federal agents or federal policies, we will document incidents if and when notified. The Seattle Police Department’s primary responsibility is the life safety of ALL people.”

Seattle’s response starts with the necessary, basic, and important work of city government. The City will promptly provide all employees updated training on the appropriate way to report and respond to enforcement activity in the current environment. All departments are directed to conduct a privacy review aimed at limiting potential data exposure, including by reviewing data sharing agreements in vendor contracts. Clear signage will be posted designating private spaces on city properties. And we will ensure coordination with other local, regional, and state bodies to ensure the most effective possible response in a potential emergency situation.

In addition, the mayor will take several concrete steps to clarify the role of local law enforcement, provide direct support to immigrant rights organizations, aid community organizing efforts, and forbid ICE from making use of city-owned property. Specifically, the mayor will:

*Require the Seattle Police Department to investigate, verify, and document any reports of immigration enforcement activity. If dispatched to a location where apparent immigration enforcement activity is underway, officers will document the activity with in-car and body-worn video, validate the status of apparent federal law enforcement agents through official identification, and secure scenes of potentially unlawful acts to gather evidence for transmittal to prosecutors.

*Mandate close cooperation between city departments and community organizations to ensure everyone has the latest and most accurate information about federal enforcement activities. In particular, this information will be shared with a hotline operated by our trusted community-led organizational partner where concerned community members can be connected to support, resources, and information in response to immigration enforcement activity.

*Issue an executive order immediately prohibiting civil federal immigration authorities from using property that is both City-owned and City controlled for civil immigration enforcement activities, including City parks, parking lots, plazas, vacant lots, storage facilities, garages, and the Seattle Center. The mayor urges the Seattle School District, Seattle Municipal Court, and other local government bodies to take similar action.

*Establish the Stand Together Seattle Initiative, which invites private property owners to post notice clarifying that their property may not be accessed by federal agents without a warrant.

*Quickly invest $4 million in city funds to organizations engaged in immigrant legal defense, community support, and the long-term needs of immigrant communities. This money was appropriated by City Council late last year, and we are working to quickly invest the funds. …