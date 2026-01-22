SOCCER: West Seattle Junction FC and Rhodies FC get approval for ‘game-day enhancements’ starting this year

“Big news for West Seattle soccer fans!” says West Seattle Junction FC and Rhodies FC owner Jessica Pierce. The game-day experience at their home field – Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex – is leveling up, thanks to a long-sought agreement with Seattle Public Schools, which owns NCSWAC. Here’s the announcement we received:

After 2 years of negotiations and building a reputation with SPS, the Club officially has approval to introduce several exciting new game-day enhancements for Junction FC and Rhodies FC, helping elevate the match experience at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex this season.

These new options include onsite food trucks and full use of the existing PA/AV system and press box. The Club owners are thrilled! Both have been missing key components to creating a more professional, high-energy atmosphere for players and fans alike. A beer garden is still under consideration, and possible for 2026 – a tweak to SPS rules is needed (like was given to Ballard FC for Memorial Stadium) but the Club is optimistic and actively exploring partnerships to help bring this fan-favorite feature to life.

Adding to the excitement, the Club has partnered with West Seattle real estate company Rooted Northwest to take prematch festivities to the next level! Fans can expect a lively tailgate experience with music, food vendors, local businesses, and a lively build-up to kickoff—turning match days into true community events! Something the Westside does beautifully!

Season tickets are now on sale at great prices, including 50% off last year’s youth-ticket prices, making it easier than ever for families to be part of the action all season long. A family of 4 could enjoy a full season of both teams for the same cost a 1 ticket to FIFA World Cup!

We can’t wait to welcome the community back — see you in May at Nino Cantu Field!