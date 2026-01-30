‘Shutdown’ and donations in support of Minnesota, plus the rest of the list for your West Seattle Friday

At the top of today’s “what’s happening” lineup:

‘NATIONAL SHUTDOWN’/DONATION DRIVE: We’ve continued adding to our list of who’s participating, either by closing today or by donating part of their proceeds, and will continue adding to it – see it here, and if you know of any others, please text 206-293-6302 or email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you.

Otherwise, here’s our list of local events for today/tonight – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SCHOOL TOUR: 10 am, prospective parents/guardians can visit West Seattle Elementary (6760 34th SW).

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER It’s open today, 10 am-3 pm at north end of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus (6000 16th SW).

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: Free indoor playtime for little ones and their caregivers, 10 am-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

BABY STORY TIME: 11 am-11:30 am at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: Visit the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) to learn about local history – open noon-4 pm today.

ENGLISH CONVERSATION CIRCLE: New session continues at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond), 12:30 pm-2 pm Fridays, no registration required.

TASTING ROOM AND WINE BAR: Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) is open 5-9 pm Fridays. Stop in to sip, or buy by the bottle.

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Two varsity home games each at Chief Sealth IHS (2600 SW Thistle) and West Seattle High School (3000 California SW) – Ingraham at CSIHS, girls at 5:30 pm, boys at 7 pm; Seattle Prep at WSHS, girls at 7 pm, boys at 8:30 pm.

OPEN MIC AT KENYON HALL: 6 pm, the reopening weekend continues! (7904 35th SW)

COFFEEHOUSE MUSIC: 6-8 pm, Theo Mcgaughey Jazz Trio at C & P Coffee. (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

ADMIRAL PUB BINGO: 7 pm, classic bingo! (2306 California SW)

TIDEPOOLING WITH SEATTLE PARKS: Low-low tide tonight! Meet at 7:30 pm at Me-Kwa-Mooks/Emma Schmitz Overlook (4500 block Beach Drive); check to see if there are still pre-registration spots available.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Live music with Golden Hart, Snowy, Minor Keys, doors at 7, show at 8, $10 cover, 21+. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

LIVE AT TIM’S: 8 pm, The Stravinsky Riots, I Blame Beatrice, Guilded Lilly, all ages. (16th/98th, White Center)

SPINNING: Revelry Room is open tonight (4547 California SW), with DJ Hershe, 9 pm.

‘MAKE IT LOUD’ SKATING WITH MUSIC: Tonight, skate to The Accused AD and Detonator, 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $20 cover/$5 skates.

