West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: SFD ‘full response’ on Beach Drive

January 2, 2026 3:25 pm
(Thanks to Trileigh for sending the photos)

3:25 PM: Seattle Fire crews are responding to a possible house fire in the 6500 block of Beach Drive SW [vicinity map]. Updates to come.

3:30 PM: Crews have not yet found a fire but say a resident told them smoke had been coming from the roof. … They say the attic is clear, so they’re dismissing most of the units.

3:51 PM: Beach Drive is still blocked as of a few minutes ago, texters tell us, but SFD has just given the clear to cancel all units, so that shouldn’t last too much longer.

  • Reg January 2, 2026 (3:31 pm)
    4 fire trucks just came down sw graham st

  • west seattlite January 2, 2026 (3:34 pm)
    Could the neighbor have just confused it with chimney smoke? Dumb question I guess. Hope all is safe now.

