REPORT #2: West Seattle protest march, planned weeks ago, affected by new Minnesota violence hours earlier

(First two photos by Macey Wurm)

By Macey Wurm

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Hiawatha Playfield this afternoon to start West Seattle Indivisible’s “We’re Still Standing” rally and march. The event, in collaboration with activist groups Defund Musk, Evergreen Resistance, 50501, and The Seattle Handmaids, was WS Indivisible’s first major event of 2026.

“We’re Still Standing” was intended to acknowledge a year of resolve under the Trump administration and a resolution to continue standing in resistance. While the event was announced weeks ago, and was not planned as a response to the Minnesota violence involving federal agents and subsequent unrest, this morning’s shooting death of 37-year-old Alex Jeffrey Pretti brought a new sense of purpose to the afternoon’s gathering.

“‘We came in today ready to mark the first 365 days of this atrocious administration…and then this morning in Minnesota, there was another killing that happened,” said Laurie Reinhardt, co-director of West Seattle Indivisible. “So that has put us in a head space and heart space where we are committed to nonviolence and peace… it’s demonstrating at the same time that our hearts are hurting.”

Participants pulled their signs from the trunks of cars, and friends greeted each other familiarly. A sign reading “Dance 4 Democracy” drew an assembly of line-dancers. Around 12:30 pm the crowd settled in anticipation of leadership speeches. Among the speakers was Devin Hermanson, founder of Defund Musk.

“This is what real community looks like. It’s people who are bound not by money, but by compassion, care for one another, love for one another, for real community.” Hermanson said to the crowd. “That’s why we’re strong. That’s why they can’t break the people of Minnesota.”

Hermanson was followed by a few additional speakers and some direction on marcher safety, before protesters were invited to grab one of the some-300 signs West Seattle Indivisible members had made for the march itself.

(Photos from here by Dave Gershgorn for WSB)

The crowd took to the sidewalk around 1:00 pm for the 1.4-mile march down California Ave SW to The Junction. Several passersby waved and honked their horns in support, and residents lingered outside their homes to observe the lengthy mass.

One West Seattle local said he had been attending protests such as these since the 1960’s, another simply explained she was in support because she was from Minnesota, accompanied by, “F–k Trump.”

“I am really upset by the events going on in Minnesota, with the way ICE is interacting with regular citizens, not doing what they say their job is, and all the violence and murder they’re instigating.” A third marcher said, “It’s just unacceptable in America.”

The march concluded at the intersection of SW Alaska St and California Ave SW, where photo-ops commenced, and participants were instructed to leave their signs. West Seattle Indivisible announced they will have a presence at University Village next weekend and that they will be participating in rapid-response training on February 6.