READER REPORT: Dozens of tires dumped in Fairmount Ravine

Tire-dumping in West Seattle greenspaces seems to be a recurring problem. After multiple reports in the West Duwamish Greenbelt, tonight word of another location – a texter sent the report and photos:

Someone dumped maybe 50 tires on the side of the road on Fairmount Avenue. It’s kind of a criminal amount of illegal dumping … I just got home from the airport … Sounds like this happened sometime Thursday night or Friday.

That timeframe was according to the texter’s neighbors. The city’s page about illegal dumping explains, among other things, how to report it (and also has a map of recent reports).

P.S. Almost forgot to mention, the dumped-in-Fauntleroy spa chairs shown here earlier this week have been taken away, reports Tom (who sent the original photo of the chairs).