UPDATE: Police investigating gun incident reported in Arbor Heights

1:22 PM: Thanks for all the tips about the southbound full-code SPD cars. They’re heading to Arbor Heights after a report of someone “brandishing a gun” at or near Summit Atlas middle/high school, which SPD reported has gone “into lockdown” as a result. No gunfire reported, no injuries, but the reportedly armed person was reported to have headed eastbound on Roxbury on foot, described as a Black man in his mid-20s with black puffy jacket, gray sweatpants, possibly accompanied by several other people.

1:32 PM: Police have detained two people at Roxhill Park.