(WCN/WSB photo – center, WCCDA leaders past and present, Sili Savusa and Aaron Garcia)
On our partner site White Center Now, one of Saturday’s biggest stories – community leaders and elected officials gathering to celebrate the newly opened White Center HUB and adjacent Canopy Apartments, a mixed-use complex at 8th SW and SW 108th [map], now the new home of nonprofits including the White Center Community Development Association, which has long been working to bring the HUB to life. It’s also home to community resources from day care to a health clinic, plus an event venue. See our full story, including video, by going here.
