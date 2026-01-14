Neighborhood flags going up at Alki



(photo by Charlotte Starke)

New flags are being installed today on light poles along a portion of the Alki bike path as an eye-catching part of a beautification effort by Alki Community Council. They’re expected to stay up through the World Cup this summer and beyond.

When the install is complete, there will be 16 colorful flags total, on every other light pole between 54th and 63rd Avenue SW. There are two flag designs, with graphics of the Olympics, Orca whales, and ferries, all nestled along Alki Beach. Design work was donated by Rupert, a marketing and design firm.

Alki Community Council started work on planning the flags following a request they made for maintenance by City Seattle Light on the light poles, which had become rusty. After those were spruced up, volunteer members of the non-profit council got to work on securing funding, and planning to make and install the flags. A Seattle Department of Neighborhoods grant helped fund the effort.

There have been flags installed on the light poles in the past, with one of the last during Seafair in 2009. Community Council President Charlotte Starke says that makes it high time for these improvements. “This project goes beyond aesthetics. It’s about restoring vitality, signaling care, and reminding residents and visitors alike that Alki Beach is a place worth protecting and nurturing.” The flags are designed to stay up for several years.