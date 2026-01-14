JOBS: Metro seeking part-time drivers

King County Metro is increasing service, and is now hiring for drivers to make sure they can keep up with an influx of tourists this summer and beyond. Part of the increase is for the World Cup, but there are longer-term increases in service too, including additional RapidRide lines. All together, Metro projects it will need to provide 400,000 additional service hours in 2026 and 2027.



When hired, drivers go through up to 2 months of paid training, including getting the license that allows them to drive busses. There is also a bonus available and a starting wage of $31.39 after training. Metro plans to hire 375 part-time and 150 full-time drivers this year.

The deadline for applications for part-time positions is next Friday, January 23rd. More information can be found on Metro’s website.