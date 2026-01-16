Here’s what happened at Admiral Neighborhood Association’s January gathering

Here are our toplines from another of this week’s community-organization meetings – this time, the Admiral Neighborhood Association gathering Tuesday night at Admiral HUB, facilitated by ANA president Joanie Jacobs.

SEATTLE POLICE: The night’s main guest was Crime Prevention Coordinator Matt Brown representing SPD. He first presented 2025 stats for the precinct’s coverage area, West Seattle plus South Park:

-3,718 reported crimes

down 19 percent from year before

-415 reported crimes in Admiral last year

down 17 percent from year before

Typical of most if not all areas city-wide, Brown said, also noting, “The majority of crime is property crime.” Violent crime in Admiral held steady – 44 last year, 41 a year earlier. Confirmed gunfire for the entire precinct area – 91 total instances, 6 involved injuries, no deaths; 9 of the gunfire incidents were in Admiral, most recently in October. Brown said the department continues to closely track this. If you think you hear gunshots, even if you’re not sure, call 911. In all cases, even if you’re not 100 percent sure something’s an emergency, if it’s happening now or just happened, better to call 911 than not to – they’ll redirect you if needed.

Regarding personal safety, Brown offered some advice, having just taught a class earlier in the day. Be aware of everything. happening around you, was his top tip. But “if you’re constantly on high alert, you’re going to be exhausted.” Also: “Trust your feelings … trust yourself if you have a gut feeling about something, someone,” or some situation. Have a plan for what you might do in a specific situation. Evaluate your home’s security characteristics – you can replace a window with safety glass, for example, that resists breakage for longer. How bright are your lights? President Jacobs, who manages the coffee shop West Seattle Grounds, talked about reporting problems. What about if you’re not comfortable in a situation? Don’t jump in – but on the other hand, don’t ignore the impulse to try to help, like calling 911. He talked about alternate responders and their roles. “Go ahead and talk to them” if you see them at a scene or event.

There was also discussion of the 988 hotline, as well as the CARE Team – for dispatch of the latter, it all starts with a call to 911, Brown reiterated. And in response to a question from Jacobs, Brown said there are resources for businesses to work on crime, safety, and damage repairs.

ANA board member Ryan Crompton asked about police hiring. Despite the “huge hiring” success last year, the department still has a lot of ground to gain to get back to what’s considered full staffing. SPD remains “very optimistic about the numbers.”

Have we had any ICE activity in West Seattle? another attendee asked. While cautioning that he may not be the best authority, Brown said, not that he’s heard of. And in general, he said that if you see someone looking as if they’re being kidnapped, call 911, officers will respond and will sort it out if it turns out to be federal law enforcers.

MEMBERSHIP: New levels are available to support the ANA and its community work and events, ANA board member Dan Jacobs said. One businessperson who got a shoutout for offering major “All in for Admiral” support is Paula Kennedy from Timeless Kitchen Design (also a WSB sponsor), for example. Community support via membership is a huge reason why the ANA has been able to expand the size and number of events offered. There was talk of how to increase residential membership too – if you sign up for a $40 membership, what does that money do? They’re working on clear communication of the answer to that question. One attendee suggested that even features at events – like portable toilets! – could feature signage saying “Your membership dollars helped pay for this!” Also noted: A mistaken assumption that Admiral is, like The Junction, a “business improvement area” (BIA) with dues and funding. In short – it’s not. Some residents may in fact have the assumption that ANA is just a business group, Kennedy suggested – but it isn’t, at all (in fact, business involvement has been relatively recent, after a few attempts at creating an Admiral business group ebbed). Brainstorming ensued, including ways to network with other Admiral residents – dog walking? crafting? gardening? microneighborhood activities?

2026 EVENTS: Less than six months till this year’s Fourth of July Kids’ Parade! Joanie Jacobs said volunteer power aplenty is needed, as always, to make it work. “And it’s a great way to connect and meet people!” she enthused. This year’s Admiral Music in the Parks – last three Thursdays of July – will again be at three different parks (even though Hiawatha, the longtime venue will finally have reopened by then), and that needs volunteer help too. The Admiral Block Party also needs “lots of volunteers” – fourth Saturday of August. Then there’ll be a neighborhood cleanup too, maybe even two.

NEXT MEETING: March 10, also at the Admiral HUB. (And before then, Dan Jacobs reminded everyone, and as was announced here in mid-December, Hiawatha Community Center‘s grand reopening celebration is set for February 21st – the city is organizing that, so details are yet to come.)

-Tracy Record, WSB editor