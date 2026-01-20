HELPING: West Seattle High School Earth Club’s MLK Day of Service work at Lincoln Park

Volunteers of all ages were out working to improve the community as part of the MLK Day of Service during the Monday holiday. Thanks to Friends of Lincoln Park forest steward Lisa McGinty for sharing a report and photos from the event she coordinated with students:

65 mostly West Seattle High School students (and a few from Madison MS) showed up on their day off from school to honor MLK Jr’s legacy and care for the land and each other.

This is the 6th annual MLK Day of Service event that is student-led by members of the WSHS Earth Club.

We were treated to a lovely, sunny morning in the park while students removed blackberry, holly and planted native trees. Their efforts were impressive and will do a lot to make space for native plants to thrive in our urban forests.

Thanks to all the youth who came out to join community and advocate for equitable green spaces in Seattle.