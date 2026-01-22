UPDATE: ‘Full response’ for house fire in 9200 block of 34th SW

1:59 PM: Seattle Fire has just arrived at a “working fire” in the 9200 block of 34th SW, just east of the 35th/Barton 7-11. Updates to come.

(1st two photos by WSB’s Torin Record-Sand)

2:02 PM: Our crew has arrived – we’re adding a photo – this is a house. They’re calling for two more engines to join the response.

2:07 PM: Our crew reports the flames are visible from the south side of the house. No word yet on injuries.

2:16 PM: We’ve talked to SFD at the scene – they confirm no injuries. The fire isn’t entirely out yet; they are likely to have to cut into the roof to get to some of it in the attic.

2:26 PM: Thanks to Arlene for the photo above – she says 34th is blocked north of Roxbury.

3:05 PM: The response is winding down. The cause is under investigation.