FOLLOWUP: Fauntleroy Church Festival of Trees did a ton of good!

The Christmas season doesn’t end on December 25 .. and here’s a ton of proof.

Judy Pickens sent this followup about the results of one of this past season’s unique giving opportunities:

Results are in from the annual Festival of Trees at Fauntleroy Church – which continued into the first week of January – and they’re impressive.

The goal for the forest of 16 creatively decorated trees was to collect 1,500 “votes” of shelf-stable food items for area food banks. Those who came to enjoy the trees generously blew past that goal to give just over 2,000 items. West Seattle and White Center food banks were able to restock their shelves with a full ton of food from the project.

Three trees tied for the most votes:

Furry Friends – the Goldfines & the Mandts

Love in Many Languages – the Petty, Johnson & Harwood team

Year-Round Joy in Fauntleroy Park – Hazelwood Preschool (below)