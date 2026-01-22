FOLLOWUP: Bakery Nouveau owner coaches Team USA to 5th-place finish in World Cup of Baking

By Anne Higuera

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

“I’m super proud of the team,” says Bakery Nouveau owner William Leaman, after coaching America’s baking team at this year’s Coupe du Monde de la Boulangerie, an industry competition in Paris for countries from around the world. The competition took place Tuesday and Wednesday, with winners announced late yesterday. South Korea, Chinese Taipei, and France were the medal winners, followed by Denmark and America. Ten teams competed in the finals.



(Photos by William Leaman) Defending its gold medal from 2024, France earned bronze this time.

As we reported last week, Leaman’s been juggling running his 3-location bakery business, including the flagship store in West Seattle (4737 California Ave SW), with coaching the 3-person Team USA at bi-weekly practices in Chicago. He was tapped to coach after being part of the winning team in 2005. At this year’s Coupe du Monde, each of the 10 teams had to produce many of the same breads, pastries, and savory “snacks” on the single competition day, plus a unique artistic piece showing an invention from their country, many with elaborate details.



South Korea’s 1st Place entry



Denmark’s whimsical Lego theme came in 4th place

Leaman says the pressure was high and the space was limited on competition day. “They did a great job, especially in a space that was half the size of what they were used to working in. That was probably the biggest challenge and then all of the noise, different countries, so many of their fans, air horns, yelling, screaming all in the last couple of minutes to be on time.” Adding to that, a live audience and a cadre of judges watching all day as they worked.



Team USA’s entry came in 5th

To finish in the top half of the field is testament to the team’s focus and talent. They started practicing long after some of the other teams, and they all have day jobs, making practices less frequent than ideal. Leaman says some teams had either sponsorships or government support that allowed them to practice and work on their design and techniques full time for many months. “Our biggest challenge was artistic, and a super short runway to prepare.” Despite that, the jury was impressed. “We had high marks in flavors for our products,” he says.

Some of those flavors will be headed to the Bakery Nouveau locations soon. Leaman says one of the “snack” sandwiches they made for the competition will be on the menu — look for the new Black Cod Miso sandwich on brioche later this year.