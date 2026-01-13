Dine-out fundraiser, Community Services Truck, Admiral and Fauntleroy community meetings, more for your West Seattle Tuessday

(Photographed at Lincoln Park by Lisa Ruiz)

Here are today’s daily event notes/reminders, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE PLAYSPACE: Indoor play at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is open today, 9-noon -just drop in! (42nd SW and SW Juneau)

KALEIDOSCOPE PLAY & LEARN: Also open, 10-11:30 am free playgroup for kids 0-5 and their caregivers, at Bridge School Cooperative Elementary (10300 28th SW).

COMMUNITY SERVICES TRUCK AT SSC: As previewed here, 10 am-2 pm, the DSHS Community Resource Truck is at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor), available to all community members who need help accessing resources.

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon Tuesdays, lunch meetings at West Seattle Golf Course, today featuring Rotary’s District Governor Jeff Borek. (4470 35th SW).

CHESS CLUB: Also resuming – all levels welcome to play! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

CITY COUNCIL: At 2 pm, the council holds its main weekly meeting. The agenda explains how to comment and/or watch.

WEST WINGS DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: 4-8 pm, get food at/from West Wings (2329 California SW) and part of the proceeds will benefit Alki Elementary students via the PTA. Be sure to mention the fundraiser when ordering!

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: At High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) – volunteers available to help K-12 students.

MODE MUSIC’S ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: At Tim’s Tavern in White Center (9655 16th SW), 5 pm signups, 6 pm music, no cover, presented by West Seattle’s Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor).

CRAFTING AT HARRY’S: 5-7 pm crafting event at Harry’s Beach House (2676 Alki SW) – registration link is in our calendar listing.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 6 pm board meeting, open to community members, at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW) – agenda linked in our calendar listing.

WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS: Monthly meetup, 6 pm at West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW; WSB sponsor).

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

HOPE LUTHERAN PRESCHOOL/TRANSITIONAL KINDERGARTEN OPEN HOUSE: 6:30 pm, find out about the play-based learning programs at Hope (4456 42nd SW; WSB sponsor). Kids welcome to attend the open house with their families.

ADMIRAL NEIGHBORHOOD ASSOCIATION: 7 pm, talk/hear about what’s happening in the Admiral area, with guests including Seattle Police Crime Prevention Coordinator Matt Brown, at the Admiral HUB. (4320 SW Hill)

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: Lessons continue, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), details in our calendar listing.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you go.

BINGO: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 5: Five locations for trivia on Tuesday nights – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 pm and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW) … Trivia at Christos on Alki (2508 Alki SW), 7:15 pm.

If you are organizing an event, class, performance, gathering, etc., tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!