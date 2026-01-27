COUNTDOWN: Four days until Recess Monkey’s Westside School concert benefiting West Seattle Food Bank!

If you don’t have tickets yet for Saturday’s Recess Monkey show at Westside School (10404 34th SW; WSB sponsor), we just checked and some are still available for this fun kid-music concert open to the entire community – it’s a fundraiser for the West Seattle Food Bank! As the original announcement notes, “Known for their clever lyrics, playful personalities, and upbeat sound, Recess Monkey delivers a lively, interactive musical experience that gets everyone — big and small — up and moving.”

Tickets are only $10 per family. The show starts at 10:30 am Saturday (January 31). Get yours here!