CONGRATULATIONS! Seahawks fans celebrate as team wins Super Bowl spot

If you heard fireworks a little while ago, they were probably a lot closer than Lumen Field – seen above in Jerry Simmons‘s photo – but same reason: The Seahawks beat the L.A. Rams 31-27 and are headed to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2014, February 8, 3:30 pm, in Santa Clara, California. Where will you watch? First Super Bowl party announcement we received – even before the Seahawks’ win – is from Ounces in North Delridge (all ages, “well-behaved pups” welcome too). We’ll add all the announcements we receive to the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!