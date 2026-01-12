CITY COUNCIL: Committee chaired by District 1’s Rob Saka expands scope beyond transportation

Since taking office two years ago, District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka has chaired what was simply called the Transportation Committee. Now, as he starts the second half of his term, Saka’s committee has expanded its scope and has become the Transportation, Waterfront, and Seattle Center Committee. Saka talked about it during his turn at the first Council Briefing meeting of the year, which wrapped up less than an hour ago. (He starts 17 minutes into the Seattle Channel meeting video below:)

Musing on what the three topics have in common, Saka said he believes “safety” ties them together. The reworked committee – of which citywide Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck is now vice chair – has its first meeting of the year at 9:30 am Thursday (January 15); its agenda isn’t out yet (watch for it here), but Councilmember Saka told his colleagues at this afternoon’s meeting that he’s expecting a safety report from SDOT, including Vision Zero progress.

SIDE NOTE: During his turn at the briefing meeting, Saka also recapped his visits – with council colleagues – to two big high-school basketball games last Friday night (both of which we covered – the Regina Rogers-Wright tribute at the Chief Sealth IHS girls’ game here, the West Seattle HS boys’ game vs. #1 nationally ranked player Tyran Stokes and Rainier Beach here).