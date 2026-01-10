BIZNOTE: Pipe break temporarily closes 2 Fingers Social

The latest West Seattle business temporarily shut down by a pipe break is 2 Fingers Social>. The bar’s proprietors first posted on social media that they were closed by “flooding,” then updated with the discovery of a “broken pipe 20 feet down” that they expect will keep them “closed for a while.” They elaborated, “It’s a huge project. They have to dig a 10 x 10 by 20ft deep hole in the sidewalk/street to fix it; also the flood damage fixes on the inside need to be completed.” They’ve raised some money via donations so far but say they’re getting bids for the “huge project.” Their building at 9211 Delridge Way SW – as we noted when 2FS opened in 2017 – had previously been home to businesses including a payday-loan operation and a medical-marijuana dispensary. (Thanks to Ian for the tip on 2FS’s woes.)
