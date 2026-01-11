BIZNOTE: Milpa Masa’s last day in Sunrise Heights – for now

(WSB photo)

Roman and Perla have already run out of their last batch of tortillas at Milpa Masa on what will be the last day of business for their Sunrise Heights tortilleria for a while. Thanks to Christopher for sending the link to Milpa Masa’s announcement that they’re closing indefinitely after today. An excerpt:

…As some of you may know, we were forced to shut down our wholesale business at the end of 2024 due to equipment limitations and space capacity issues. Wholesale was the backbone of our operation, and losing it had a significant financial impact on us. Transitioning to a retail-only model and opening three days a week helped to some extent, but ultimately kept us from moving forward.

Our current space is not equipped with the infrastructure needed to cook and serve hot food, something that would have made a meaningful difference. However, we were hesitant to invest further in a space we knew we would quickly outgrow. With that in mind, we turned our focus toward finding angel investors who shared our long-term vision and values. Unfortunately, we underestimated how challenging it would be to find the right kind of partners aligned with what we are building.

While we will continue that search, we’ve reached a point where, without securing the necessary funding, we can no longer afford to keep the business open. Our hope is to pause, and not end Milpa Masa until we can raise the capital needed to grow into the next stage of the company.

If you know someone who may be interested in investing in a values-driven food business centered on heirloom corn, craft, and long-term impact, we would be incredibly grateful for an introduction.