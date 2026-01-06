BIZNOTE: ‘It’s just pizza’ – says proprietor of Pizza Ritual, settling on days/hours

(Photo courtesy StarChefs)

In addition to West Seattle’s sit-down pizza restaurants, the local commissary kitchens host takeout-only pizzerias, including Pizza Ritual, which has been making appearances since summer at KBM (5608 Delridge Way SW). Proprietor Matt Gorman emailed us to say that “starting this week, Pizza Ritual will be offering online pre-ordering/pick-up as well as walk-up ordering on Fridays and Saturdays from 5–8pm at the KBM Kitchen walk-up window.: He explains Pizza Ritual as having …

… a focus on Northwest grains, seasonal farm produce, and locally made cheeses & meats. The dough is central to the process — each batch is hand-mixed, naturally leavened using only flour, water, and salt, and left to ferment at ambient temperatures (never seeing refrigeration of any kind). This approach preserves elements of centuries-old Neapolitan pizza-making traditions while using ingredients rooted in Washington and Oregon. (My) maternal family traces back to Campania and Calabria, and Pizza Ritual is also a way of honoring that Italian heritage through craft and technique.

Since its start, Pizza Ritual has been rooted in community and accessibility. Pizza’s history as an everyday food for the working class is central to (my) philosophy: despite the high-quality sourcing, the goal is to keep pricing approachable and the menu welcoming to everyone in the neighborhood. (I have) collaborated with local chefs and producers including Janet Becerra of Pancita, Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi/Hannyatou, Aash Farms, and has held regular pop-ups at beloved community spots such as Molly’s Bottle Shop, Bait Shop, Hildegard Ferments & Botanicals, & Darby Winery. At the end of the day, it’s just pizza — meant to be fun, shared, and part of the neighborhood it feeds.