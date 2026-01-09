Another resource-access opportunity in West Seattle: DSHS Mobile Community Services Truck at SSC on Tuesday

If you can’t get to the resource event at Highland Park Elementary tomorrow but need assistance, we’ve just learned of another upcoming opportunity. This announcement is just in from South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) but the event is open to everyone in the community:

DSHS Mobile Services Truck Coming to South Seattle College to Assist with Food & Cash Benefits – Jan. 13th

South Seattle College Workforce Department is pleased to host a DSHS (Department of Social and Health Services) Mobile Community Services Truck on Tuesday, January 13th, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

This mobile unit provides a critical service to our broader community. Trained DSHS staff will be on-site to assist residents and students with applications and questions for:

• SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program)/Basic Food benefits.

• Cash Assistance programs.

The mobile truck makes accessing these vital resources more convenient. Whether you need to apply for the first time, renew your benefits, or simply have questions about eligibility, the DSHS team will be available to help.

Event Details:

• What: DSHS Mobile Services Truck

• Who: Open to the public, students, and community members

• When: Tuesday, January 13th, 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

• Where: South Seattle College, (Next to the clocktower and cafeteria)

Participants are encouraged to bring relevant documentation, such as identification and proof of income. For more information about the truck’s visit, please call South Seattle College’s Workforce Department at 206-934-5888. For general DSHS program information, visit www.dshs.wa.gov.