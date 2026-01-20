22 options on our list for your West Seattle Tuesday!

(Small Milkweed Bug, photographed by Tom Trulin)

Here are today’s daily event notes/reminders, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE PLAYSPACE: Indoor play at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is open today, 9-noon -just drop in! (42nd SW and SW Juneau)

KALEIDOSCOPE PLAY & LEARN: Also open, 10-11:30 am free playgroup for kids 0-5 and their caregivers, at Bridge School Cooperative Elementary (10300 28th SW).

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon Tuesdays, lunch meetings at West Seattle Golf Course, today featuring Rotary’s District Governor Jeff Borek. (4470 35th SW).

AVIATION MAINTENANCE AT SCC – INFO SESSION: 1 pm today:

Are you interested in starting a career as an Aircraft Mechanic? Join us for an online Information Session to learn more about the Aviation Maintenance Technology program at South Seattle College and the steps to get started.

Our calendar listing has info on how to RSVP and get the link.

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome to play! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

CITY COUNCIL: At 2 pm, the council holds its main weekly meeting. The agenda explains how to comment and/or watch.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: At High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond) – volunteers available to help K-12 students.

CRAFTING AT HARRY’S: 5-7 pm crafting event at Harry’s Beach House (2676 Alki SW) – registration link is in our calendar listing.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

HIGHLAND PARK ELEMENTARY OPEN HOUSE: 5:30 pm, families are invited to HPES to learn about the school.

ACOUSTIC MUSIC AT C & P: Unplugged: A Musical Gathering is for all acoustic instrumentalists and singers, 6-8 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all ages, no cover.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: Monthly meetup, 6 pm monthly evening meetup, all ukulele players welcome – email for location.

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

OPEN CHOIR REHEARSALS: 6:30 pm Tuesdays at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st SW), come sing with the Boeing Employees Choir, even if you don’t work for Boeing – email in advance to RSVP.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: Weekly lessons continue, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), details in our calendar listing.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you go.

BINGO: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 5: Five locations for trivia on Tuesday nights – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 pm and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW) … Trivia at Christos on Alki (2508 Alki SW), 7:15 pm.

WEST SEATTLE PFLAG MEETING: 7:30 pm, RSVP for location – our calendar listing has the link.

HIGH-SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Two local home games tonight, both at 7:30 pm – Chief Sealth IHS (2600 SW Thistle) hosts Lakeside, West Seattle HS (3000 California SW) hosts Eastside Catholic.

If you are organizing an event, class, performance, gathering, etc., tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!