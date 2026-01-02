2 reasons why Friday will be a huge night for high-school basketball

Two announcements regarding local high-school basketball games scheduled tomorrow night. First, West Seattle High School athletic director Corey Sorenson sent this community announcement:

Dear West Seattle Community,

We are excited for our upcoming basketball matchups this Friday and appreciate the incredible support for our student-athletes.

At this time, we have reached full capacity for Friday’s Girls Basketball game vs. Lakeside and Boys Basketball game vs. Rainier Beach High School. As a result, tickets will no longer be available.

For those who are unable to attend in person, both games will be broadcast live on the NFHS Network with a subscription. You can access the stream using the link below:

https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/west-seattle-high-school-seattle-wa/basketball

Thank you for your understanding and continued support of our athletic programs. Go, Wildcats!