2 reasons why Friday will be a huge night for high-school basketball

Two announcements regarding local high-school basketball games scheduled tomorrow night. First, West Seattle High School athletic director Corey Sorenson sent this community announcement:
Dear West Seattle Community,
We are excited for our upcoming basketball matchups this Friday and appreciate the incredible support for our student-athletes.
At this time, we have reached full capacity for Friday’s Girls Basketball game vs. Lakeside and Boys Basketball game vs. Rainier Beach High School. As a result, tickets will no longer be available.
For those who are unable to attend in person, both games will be broadcast live on the NFHS Network with a subscription. You can access the stream using the link below:
https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/west-seattle-high-school-seattle-wa/basketball
Thank you for your understanding and continued support of our athletic programs. Go, Wildcats!
Second, Chief Sealth International High School‘s girls-basketball home game at 7 pm vs. Mt. Tahoma will be preceded by a ceremony honoring Sealth legend Regina Rogers-Wright, who died in 2024. Among the participants will be City Council President Joy Hollingsworth and District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka, presenting a proclamation.
| 0 COMMENTS