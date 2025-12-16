YOUTH SPORTS: West Seattle Baseball registration time!

Sunsets are getting later and spring isn’t all that far away. So it’s registration time for many youth-sport leagues! The newest announcement we’ve received is from West Seattle Baseball:

West Seattle Baseball is excited to announce the opening of registration for the 2026 spring season! Registration is open now through February 13. An Early Registration discount of $15 off fees is available to all registrations completed by December 24. Scholarships and multi-sibling discounts are available as well. Sign up at: go.teamsnap.com/forms/506735. For more information visit: westseattlebaseball.com.

As a bonus, through December 24, West Seattle Baseball will also be giving away exciting prizes daily to a lucky individual(s) who registers on that day.

West Seattle Baseball offers five different divisions for players ages 4 through 14, with tee-ball and coach-pitch divisions for younger participants all the way to preparing older divisions for travel or high school baseball. Prices start as low as $140 for the season. Registration costs include a ballcap and team jersey for each player, in addition to a full season of baseball with events three times per week from mid-March through early June.

West Seattle Baseball is a 100% volunteer-run, non-profit youth baseball league. Our goal is to provide comprehensive baseball programming which appeals to kids of all levels of enthusiasm and ability. The league prides itself on being intertwined with the community and committed to fun and inclusive programming that our players, their families, and their coaches want to participate in again each succeeding season. All are welcome at West Seattle Baseball as the league does not operate by boundary system. If you have questions about the league, please contact league president Phil Ornstil at president@westseattlebaseball.com.

We hope to see you at the West Seattle PeeWee Fields soon. For the love of the game . . .