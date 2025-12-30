You’re invited to Katie Wilson’s inauguration as Seattle Mayor this Friday

We’d already mentioned that Mayor-elect Katie Wilson would take the oath of office on January 2nd (this Friday) – now the official invitation is out, in case you want to be there:

Inauguration of Katie B. Wilson set for Friday, Jan 2nd at 10 am

“This is your city” Katie B. Wilson will be inaugurated as Seattle’s next mayor this Friday in a public ceremony that marks the start of a new era at City Hall. The oath of office will be administered, Wilson will deliver her inaugural address, and several guest speakers will offer reflections on her roots as a community organizer and her commitment to the vision that all of us should have the opportunity to shape Seattle’s future together. Once sworn in, the new mayor will get to work on her key priorities, including taking on the affordability crisis, bringing people inside, and making our city a great place to live, work, and raise a family.

The ceremony and speeches are planned in City Hall’s first-floor lobby (600 4th Avenue, downtown). Wilson’s spokesperson Sage Wilson (no relation) says it’s open to anyone who wants to attend, and they’re requesting (but not requiring) RSVPs for planning purposes – here’s the form.