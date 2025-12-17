YOU CAN HELP! Performing-arts celebration – students put on a show, you show support – Thursday

This is not going to be your standard student concert, promise the parents who are hoping for a good turnout for a first-of-its kind event – “Winter Sealthstice” – Thursday night. “It’s going to be beautiful and fun and all for a good cause!” enthuses Jaeney Hoene of the booster group Denny Sealth Performing Arts. It’s in our Event Calendar and Holiday Guide already, and here’s a preview from DSPA:

Chief Sealth International High School is presenting their first annual “Winter Sealthstice” concert! The concert features all music groups in the Performing Arts program: Jazz 1 and 2, Choir, Orchestra, and Symphonic Band. Along with separate performances, three pieces in the program will combine groups: Two that include Band, Orchestra, and Choir altogether!

Donations at the door will support our rapidly growing programs. This year, so many students joined Jazz Band that it has split into Jazz 1 and Jazz 2. Students will travel this year to the Disneyland Music Program and the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival. Groups perform at events throughout the area (look for one at Nordstrom on 12/20!). But robust growth is not matched by robust performing-arts funding. We need community support to keep our teachers and students supported with uniforms, sheet music, instruments, and LOVE so that they can focus on the music!

Please join us to have a great time and to help grow the performing arts in our community! Happy Sealthstice!