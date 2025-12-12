YOU CAN HELP: Crowdfunding to compensate for cuts to outdoor-education funding

Sent by a Fairmount Park Elementary parent:

Fairmount Park fifth graders need West Seattle’s support to get to IslandWood in January

State cuts put IslandWood trip at risk, and the Fairmount Park community is rallying to make sure no student has to stay behind. Here’s the link to help.

Fifth graders at Fairmount Park Elementary School are heading to IslandWood in January, and they need help from the West Seattle community to make sure every student can participate.

Now in its ninth year, Fairmount Park’s overnight outdoor education trip—affectionately called “fifth grade camp”—has become one of the school’s most cherished traditions: nearly 700 Falcons have taken part over the years, building confidence, teamwork, and a deeper connection with learning and nature. This year’s fifth graders can’t wait to get there!

But the program is facing an unexpected challenge.

Earlier this year, the Washington State legislature eliminated all outdoor education funding from its two-year budget—despite evidence of outdoor education’s impact on students and strong support. Schools and outdoor education providers—including IslandWood—lost critical subsidies and grants that previously kept these immersive programs accessible for students across the state.

For Fairmount Park, the state grant that once covered most of the cost for IslandWood is gone. As a result, the per-student cost has more than doubled, putting this seminal experience out of reach for many families.

Fairmount Park has always ensured that every student can attend camp, regardless of ability to pay, and the community is determined to keep that promise.

The total cost to send 50+ fifth graders to IslandWood in January is $20,500. To keep the experience accessible to all students and address the unexpected and time-sensitive funding gap, the school community is working to raise the majority of that amount over the next month.

Here’s how much community support helps reduce the cost for families:

At $10,000 raised, the cost drops below $200 per student.

At $15,000 raised, the cost falls to about $100 per student.

At $20,500, the cost of camp is covered for every student.

Every contribution makes a difference, and is tax deductible (IslandWood is a registered 501c3). Sharing the link with friends or neighbors helps too.

The Fairmount Park community appreciates any support West Seattle neighbors can offer to help ensure every fifth grader gets to experience the magic of “fifth grade camp.”

Please use this link to donate and share: https://support.islandwood.org/campaign/fy26-sop-fundraising-fairmont/c744308