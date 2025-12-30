What’s happening, and not happening, on your West Seattle Tuesday, including your invitation to first-ever ‘Almost Day’

First on today’s list, we’re spotlighting a first-ever West Seattle “New Year’s Eve Eve” event – newly announced “Almost Day,” happening tonight:

“Almost Day” 2025 West Seattle Gathering: Art, Reflection, Joy & Connection

Tuesday, December 30, 2025

5-9pm Bear Island (former Admiral Church basement)

4320 Southwest Hill Street Free event

All ages welcome

Hosted by Lori Kothe Bring or make friends! Reflect on what ALMOST happened in 2025. Celebrate being present. Make art, cards & suncatchers. Eat baked potatoes. Come stop by and check out the Bear Island temporary art & community space in the former Admiral Church basement anytime 5-9pm to celebrate Almost Day (Dec 30) with your community. Hang out with old, new, and future friends, make music and art, and enjoy casual, all-ages, unstructed space and time to connect, share, and reflect. Introverts welcome! We’ll provide baked potatoes, toppings, and water (while supplies last). Feel free to bring drinks, snacks, a musical instrument, sketchbook, friends, games, or just yourself! We will also celebrate that local artist and Bear Island building manager Mike Henderson will soon to be walking again as he recovers from a falling accident. RSVP appreciated for planning, but feel free to share and just show up! Free event. All welcome.

Now, here’s the rest of the list of today’s daily event notes/reminders, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar. Note that some regular events are canceled today, and we’ve made note of those; if you know of any other cancellations, please comment, or text us at 206-293-6302 if it’s today/tonight, email westseattleblog@gmail.com for dates beyond:

FAUNTLEROY CHURCH FESTIVAL OF TREES: Visit the church Fellowship Hall (9140 California SW) before noon to see the themed trees and place food donations beneath your favorite(s) to “vote” for them.

FREE PLAYSPACE: Indoor play at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is on break until the New Year.

KALEIDOSCOPE PLAY & LEARN: Also on break until the New Year.

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: Yes, it’s happening today, organizers confirm! New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: No meeting today.

CHESS CLUB: Not happening today, as the Center for Active Living is closed.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: Not happening at High Point Library during winter break.

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, Tickets and info here; first entry time tonight is 5 pm.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: Lessons return tonight after last week’s break, 7 pm at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), details in our calendar listing.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you go.

BINGO: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 5: Five locations for trivia tonight – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW) … Trivia at Christos on Alki (2508 Alki SW), 7:15 pm.

If you are organizing an event, class, performance, gathering, etc., tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!