WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Wind alert downsized; video of early-morning Alki waves

Thanks to Amy Bannister for sending that video from Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza, where wind and high tides combined for wave action against the seawall early this morning.

Meantime, speaking of wind, the National Weather Service has again changed the alert level for what it believes is on the way. Now it’s downsized to the lowest level of alert, Wind Advisory, still in effect 10 am-7 pm: “South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected,” possibly a bit higher close to the water. (But of course, that’s just a forecast, so don’t get complacent – stay charged and stay safe!)