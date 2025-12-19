WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Robbery arrest; bus harassment; package theft

Three reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

ROBBERY ARREST: What happened at the Harbor Avenue 7-Eleven early this morning wasn’t a holdup, police say: They arrested a man who they say attacked a clerk who wouldn’t sell him beer because it was 4 am. The incident summary says a 911 call just before 4 am reported the attack. The summary says the clerk refused to sell the beer, so the man tried taking it anyway, leaving money on the counter, then returned to demand that money be given back to him. When the clerk gave him money, according to the summary, he said it wasn’t enough and demanded more, then went behind the counter and attacked the clerk by choking him and holding a corkscrew to his neck, threatening to kill him. Police arrested the 34-year-old suspect shortly afterward and took him to jail, where he remains tonight.

BUS HARASSMENT: A woman who says she was sexually harassed on a C Line bus from West Seattle wonders if the same man has done the same thing to other women, and if so, wants to urge them to report it.

than usual without my boyfriend who I typically commute with. The man sat next to me and intentionally showed me a pornographic video on his phone of a woman who looked disturbingly similar to me, twice. After I realized that he was very clearly showing me the video (turning his whole body toward me, putting the phone in front of my face), I moved to the back of the bus. He got off on 3rd Ave in downtown as usual. I reported to the King County Sheriff’s Office, who handles Metro issues (case #C25034202). If this or something similar has happened to other girls or women, please report it if you can — his description is below. KC Sheriff Deputy Dalon explained that the man is only likely to be arrested if 911 is called or the driver is notified while there is an active disturbance (i.e. sexual harassment) on the bus. Description: Older Asian man with gray/white hair. Always wears a beanie with hair peeking out, dark black/gray zip-up hoodie (usually with a red shirt underneath), dark blue or gray joggers, white sneakers, a regular medical mask, and never seems to be carrying a bag or anything. He also appears to have a jaw malformation under his mask.

PACKAGE THEFT: Thieves are particularly active during the holiday season, for obvious reasons. Another reader who wants to be anonymous sent this report: