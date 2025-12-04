WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: One more Wednesday morning Alki business burglary

In addition to the two neighboring Alki businesses targeted by burglars Wednesday morning, we’ve learned of a third. The report narrative we obtained this afternoon confirms a burglary at Alki’s recently opened Do Si KBBQ restaurant (2516 Alki SW)

The report says it happened just after the Alki Coffee burglary but wasn’t discovered until the owner arrived at the restaurant around 9 am. An iPad and “small cash-box-style safe” were taken. Here’s how the report describes what security video showed:

… At 0342, two men forced open the front door by prying back the door frame with a crowbar. Once inside the building they broke the speakers on the security system so that the loud alarm was no longer sounding. One of the individuals went into the office, noticed the small safe, and grabbed it. The other individual did a quick search of the front of house area and noticed an iPad on the front counter which he took. Both individuals were in the building for approximately 3 minutes, and left through the front door with the safe and iPad. They fled the scene in a small to medium SUV that was lighter in color. The vehicle make/model and license plate was not visible on the security camera.

The report number is 2025-354338.