WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation in Westwood

11:42 AM: Police responding to a report of gunfire in the 26th/Barton area a short time ago report finding one casing so far, “in the intersection.” No injuries reported; the shot(s) was/were reportedly fired from a vehicle described as a black Chevy Suburban, by someone described as white, male, wearing a black cap. The vehicle was last seen headed eastbound on Barton.

12:05 PM: Went over to Westwood to see if we could get a closer description o where exactly this happened, but police already had left the scene.