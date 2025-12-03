WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire in Highland Park

11:21 PM: After 911 calls about possible gunfire in Highland Park, SPD has found someone who says they were shot at while in their vehicle, which has two bullet holes through the window(s). Police are now looking for the scene where it happened, which was reported to be a few blocks from where they found the victim, possibly near 11th SW and SW Cloverdale. No description yet of the shooters, except that they had guns “with lasers on them.”

11:34 PM: Officers just told dispatch they’ve found the scene where the shots were fired – one casing, one bullet so far, just south of SW Cloverdale on 11th.