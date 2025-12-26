WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Glass-smashing, again; this time, Easy Street. Plus – West Seattle repeat offender charged in window case elsewhere

That’s a frame grab from a video Easy Street Records posted on social media, reporting that the person seen in the video broke the glass in their front door at noon Christmas Day, on a rare closure day for the shop. From the post: “For many of us in the retail industry, these kind of moments are really discouraging, but, especially on Christmas. Windows, glass, entryways…these are typically not covered by insurance. These are out of pocket expenses.” We recently reported on some of the other West Seattle businesses that have been victims of similar crimes, looking at whether a city fund set up for “storefront damage” has been much of a help.

As a side note, we’ve spent some of this quiet post-holiday following up on court cases, and happened onto a familiar name, a West Seattle repeat offender; turned out he’s been in jail since last month for breaking a business window in SODO. It’s been more than four years since we’ve had cause to mention Ryan J. Cox, but we saw his name on the jail roster and looked up documents to find out why. He is charged with malicious mischief for breaking a window at Krispy Kreme in SODO, estimated worth $2,200. He’s currently awaiting a mental evaluation to see if he’s competent to stand trial; according to documents on file, his “last known address” is in West Seattle, near Southwest Library.