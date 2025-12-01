WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Business burglary; garage break-in on video

Two burglaries in this West Seattle Crime Watch report:

BUSINESS BURGLARY: Thanks for the tip about police at The Whittaker (4755 Fauntleroy Way SW) Sunday morning, The police narrative we obtained today confirms a business burglary at the mixed-use building. 911 was called by security reporting a live video feed showing two people trying to cut a safe door. Here’s what police say happened when they arrived and discovered the break-in was at the T-Mobile store:

… officers noticed that the lock on the front door appeared to be punched out, and the door was not secured. We made entry and cleared the store. There was an office in the back that had a keypad lock with pry marks on the door. The door was locked, and it is unknown if the suspects were able to gain access to the back room. On the desks where the employees work, there were multiple drawers opened, and we found two specialized keys that are used to unlock the cellphones that are on display. It appeared that approximately 10 cellphones were taken from the walls. It is unknown what makes or models of phones were taken. I dusted for fingerprints and was able to lift one print from a metal bracket used to secure one of the missing phones, which I submitted in the Southwest Precinct Evidence Room as evidence.

The report also says the store had interior video cameras, but police couldn’t access them at the time as they were unable to reach a manager.

GARAGE BREAK-IN ON VIDEO: Chris sent the clips of a garage burglary in Admiral this past Monday and believes it’s the same burglar shown in other reports:

Our garage was broken into on Monday morning in North Admiral. We noticed that others have posted at photo of the exact same guy. He’s wearing exactly the same sweater as one of the daylight photos someone has posted of him. Police report is 2025-345038.

As shown in the video, the burglar stole a bicycle from Chris’s garage.