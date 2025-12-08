WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Arrest inside Junction business

Police arrested a woman found inside a West Seattle Junction business to which they responded tonight when a possible burglary was reported. According to police radio, 911 got a call that someone was seen on live video inside Top Pot Doughnuts around 10 pm, five hours after closing time. Officers told dispatch they found a 21-year-old woman inside the store who had apparently fallen asleep in a restroom while the shop was still open. Whether any evidence of a burglary was actually found is unclear, but they arrested the woman after finding she was the subject of two misdemeanor warrants from Tukwila, and took her to the SCORE jail in Des Moines. We’ll follow up with SPD in the morning.