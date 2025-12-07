WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Brightest balcony

Returning to our Christmas-light spotlights tonight after a weekend of tree lightings, the brightest balcony in West Seattle is aglow again! We’ve shown this North Admiral balcony on the west side of California near SW Atlantic before, but the decorators change things up, so it’s not a rerun (here’s another reader’s 2022 photo, for example, and a sparser-but-merry look in 2019). Thanks to Cindi for the photo; through Christmas, photos and/or tips are appreciated at westseattleblog@gmail.com, or texted to 206-293-6302 – thank you! (See past spotlights by scrolling through this WSB archive.)