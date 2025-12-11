West Seattle Art Walk, Admiral Jubilee, Words/Writers/Southwest Stories, music, sewing, theater, much more for your Thursday

Here’s what’s up on this very busy Thursday – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar (where you’ll find even more for today/tonight/days and weeks ahead) and Holiday Guide:

(WSB photo: ‘Furry Friends’ tree at Fauntleroy Church Festival of Trees)

FAUNTLEROY FESTIVAL OF TREES: Until noon, the Fauntleroy Church hall is open for viewing this year’s trees and “voting” for your favorite by placing nonperishable food donations beneath it. (9140 California SW)

FREE PLAYSPACE: West Seattle Church of the Nazarene is opening its free community playspace two mornings a week, 9 am-noon Tuesdays and Thursdays. (42nd/Juneau)

GATHERING AT THE VOID: Get out of the home office for a few hours! “Work, Game, Craft, or Chat! At The Void ” hangout at The Void, 10 am-noon Tuesdays. (5048 California SW)

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: The ground still hasn’t frozen, so this remains a good time to plant! Explore the possibilities – the center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

TODDLER STORY TIME IN WESTWOOD: Southwest Library story time (9010 35th SW), 10:30 am.

PRESCHOOL STORY TIME IN ADMIRAL: West Seattle Library story time (2306 42nd SW), 10:30 am.

SSC FOOD TRUCK: South Seattle College culinary students are selling Italian-inspired cuisine from the truck again today, 10:30 am-12:30 pm, near the campus Clock Tower. (6000 16th SW)

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome at this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com to see where they’re playing today. (Even if you just want to know so you can go listen!)

DROP-IN CHESS: High Point Library‘s weekly event is on today, 4-5:30 pm for players under 18. (3411 SW Raymond)

ADMIRAL JUBILEE: In the Admiral Junction area, you can join in the Jubilee, strolling to multiple participating businesses, 4-9 pm – see the map – and special events – here, including a pop-up market at hosting business Hoste.

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of two regular Thursday night events at HPCS – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Vandalz.

FOOD DRIVE FOR SANISLO: Bring nonperishable food donations for the Sanislo Elementary pantry to HPCS, 4-8 pm.

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: Another regular Thursday event at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – info here – tonight, featuring Sparkman Cellars.

ASTRA LUMINA: The light-and-sound show at the Seattle Chinese Garden (6000 16th SW) continues. First admission tonight is 4:45 pm; tickets and info here.

VISCON CELLARS: This West Seattle winery’s friendly tasting room/wine bar is open Thursdays, 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor), for wine by the glass or bottle! Also participating in tonight’s Art Walk (see listing below).

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK, HOLIDAY EDITION: Starting at 5 pm, at venues from Alki to Morgan Junction – the list, map, and select venue/artist previews are all here!

SHOP LATE IN THE JUNCTION: 5:30-7:30 pm, here’s some of what you can expect:

*Beecher’s Cheese handing out soup and cheese samples in front of Key Bank.

*Santa’s Elves running around handing out candy canes and special ornaments.

*Silver Belles Carolers performing – starting around Northwest Art and Frame, and heading north from there

THE ART OF MUSIC: To complement the Art Walk, three venues have live mini-concerts between 6 pm and 7:45 pm:

Friends and Folk @ West Seattle Grounds in the Admiral District [performance starts 6:20 pm]

CenterPlay @ Great American Diner & Bar in Alaska Junction

jean mann @ Beveridge Place Pub in Morgan Junction

If you’re trying to decide who to go see, find out more about all the musicians by going here.

BATTLE JACKET SEWING CLUB: 5:30 pm meetup at Mr. B’s Mead Center (9444 Delridge Way SW).

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION ABOUT FEPP LEVY: As previewed here, 5:30 pm at Denny International Middle School (2601 SW Kenyon), all welcome.

PRAY FOR SNOW PARTY: Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) invites you to a “ski area parking lot” style party at their shop, 6 pm, including a hot wax table to get your skis ready for the snow that WILL eventually come.

WORDS, WRITERS, SOUTHWEST STORIES: Cynthia Brothers of Vanishing Seattle is tonight’s presenter, 6 pm, online – go here to get the link.

THE DUSTY 45s: 6 pm, featuring Sue Quigley, at Tim’s Tavern. (16th/98th, White Center)

WESTIES RUN CLUB: 6 pm, starting from Future Primitive Beach Bar (2536 Alki SW), you’re welcome to join the Westies Run Club‘s Thursday night community run!

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: If you’d rather walk, there’s an event for you too! Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for tonight’s group walk – details in our calendar listing.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm, Sara and Leah’s 3rd Annual Holiday Show, benefiting The Skylark‘s Relocation Fund. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

THE WHALE TRAIL – SOLD OUT: All tickets sold for The Whale Trail‘s winter gathering.

‘PENELOPE’ AT ARTSWEST: See the new musical at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm curtain.

DJ NIGHT: Extended-weekend spinning starts tonight at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Jenn Green, 8 pm during the Art Walk.

Are you planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!