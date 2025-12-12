WEEKEND PREVIEW: Spend part of your Saturday in Admiral’s ‘Winter Wonderland’

That’s the map of businesses participating in Saturday’s “Winter Wonderland,” organized by the Admiral Neighborhood Association, 11 am-2 pm. Choose your stops and choose your activities, from a disco dance party with Santa at West Seattle Realty (2715 California SW; WSB sponsor) to free cocoa at Circa (2605 California; WSB sponsor) and beyond – stretching across a mile of the Admiral business district, from crafting at West Seattle Grounds in the north (2139 California SW) to shopping specials at WEND Jewelry (3278 California SW) in the south – here’s the list (which you can also get by clicking the top-left icon nn the map):

Crafts

Brookdale Admiral Heights

Current Coffee

West Seattle Grounds

Seattle Yarn

Pizzeria 22 Food and Drink

Circa Grill & Alehouse

My Necessitea, LLC

Arthur’s Entertainment

West Seattle Realty

Admiral Church Choir Carolers

Admiral Theater Photo Ops

Mud Bay

Welcome Road Winery Specials

West Seattle Runner

WEND Jewelry

Ella and Oz Salon

It’s a chance to have big fun while shopping small, 11 am-2 pm tomorrow!