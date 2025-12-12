WEEKEND PREVIEW: Spend part of your Saturday in Admiral’s ‘Winter Wonderland’

That’s the map of businesses participating in Saturday’s “Winter Wonderland,” organized by the Admiral Neighborhood Association, 11 am-2 pm. Choose your stops and choose your activities, from a disco dance party with Santa at West Seattle Realty (2715 California SW; WSB sponsor) to free cocoa at Circa (2605 California; WSB sponsor) and beyond – stretching across a mile of the Admiral business district, from crafting at West Seattle Grounds in the north (2139 California SW) to shopping specials at WEND Jewelry (3278 California SW) in the south – here’s the list (which you can also get by clicking the top-left icon nn the map):
Crafts
Brookdale Admiral Heights
Current Coffee
West Seattle Grounds
Seattle Yarn
Pizzeria 22
Food and Drink
Circa Grill & Alehouse
My Necessitea, LLC
Arthur’s
Entertainment
West Seattle Realty
Admiral Church Choir Carolers
Admiral Theater
Photo Ops
Mud Bay
Welcome Road Winery
Specials
West Seattle Runner
WEND Jewelry
Ella and Oz Salon
It’s a chance to have big fun while shopping small, 11 am-2 pm tomorrow!
