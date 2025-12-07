WEEK AHEAD: If Southern Resident Killer Whales are in local waters, Mark and Maya Sears likely are too. Hear from them at The Whale Trail’s winter gathering Thursday

If you care about Puget Sound’s resident orcas, The Whale Trail‘s winter gathering is the place to be this Thursday night, Here are updated details:

(J pod in Puget Sound. Front to back: J40 [Suttles], her daughter J63 [as yet unnamed], her brother J45 [Se-Yi’-Chn’. J63 is the newest calf in the southern resident population, currently 74 individuals [Maya Sears, Permit 27052])

The Whale Trail Winter Gathering 2025

Celebrating 50 Years of Puget Sound Orca Research

with Mark Sears and Maya Sears

Please join us for our Winter Gathering as we celebrate orca researcher Mark Sears and his 50 years of contributions to our understanding of orcas and other whales in central Puget Sound.

Mark has been a participant in and witness to the history and evolution of orca research in this region. His career as an orca researcher began in 1976, when he participated in the first Orca Survey following the last capture of orcas in Puget Sound. Over the past five decades he’s documented the presence and behaviors of whales in central Puget Sound, often assisted by his daughter Maya. In 1998, Mark was the first researcher to spot Tahlequah (J35) shortly after she was born, and given the opportunity to name her.

In 2002, Mark confirmed the sighting of a young orca near Vashon Island. She was soon identified as Springer (A73), an orphaned orca who was 300 miles away from home. While NOAA considered her fate, Mark monitored her behaviors – and discovered she liked to play with sticks! Later that summer Springer was rescued, rehabilitated and returned to her pod on the north end of Vancouver Island. Today she is thriving, with three calves of her own.

Animal behaviorist Maya joined her father as a NOAA-permitted orca researcher in 2018. Their work has been critical to broadening our knowledge of the diets, behaviors and life histories of the endangered southern resident orcas. Mark and Maya will share photos and findings from recent encounters with southern residents, including two superpods.

What: The Whale Trail Winter Gathering

Celebrating 50 Years of Puget Sound Orca Research with Mark Sears and Maya Sears.

When: Thursday December 11, 7 PM to 8:30

Doors open at 6:15

Where: C&P Coffee Company, 5612 California Ave SW

Tickets: $10 suggested donation, kids under 12 free.

Advance tickets: brownpapertickets.com

Join us to celebrate the season and the remarkable work of local orca heroes. Get tickets now, this will likely sell out!

Also, it’s not too late to help Welcome the Orcas! You have until December 15th to submit a poem or story for The Whale Trail’s Writing Contest, or participate in the community Pod Passport game. Learn more at The Whale Trail website.