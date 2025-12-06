West Seattle, Washington

VIDEO: Our Lady of Guadalupe lights Seattle’s highest-elevation Christmas tree

December 6, 2025 12:37 am
Windy night for a Christmas tree lighting, but Our Lady of Guadalupe went on with the show tonight. Brian Callanan emceed the festive “Light Up the Night” ceremony in which OLG lit the city’s highest-elevation Christmas tree, as you can see and hear above. OLG student singers and The Starry Crowns led caroling before and after the tree went on, with classic carols including “Joy to the World,” “Carol of the Bells,” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas”:


The tree lighting and caroling were just part of OLG’s annual community celebration – we’ll be adding photos to the story later this morning!

